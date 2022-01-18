Yara Marine Technologies is now accepting applications for the second edition of its three-month start-up accelerator program, Yara Marine X. The program offers selected companies a unique opportunity to develop and pilot their innovative solutions while supported by direct access to Yara Marine’s industry competence, network distribution and knowledge scale.

The accelerator program aims to make it easier for early-phase start-ups with relevant clean technologies or work that addresses sustainability to access the resources they need to make their solutions widely available across the maritime industry. The Yara Marine X program is designed to facilitate partnership opportunities, possible investments and a collaborative future with Yara Marine and its network.

To apply visit the Yara Marine X website.

A Yara Marine X screening team will select 10 applicants from the start-ups that complete the application process. These start-ups will be invited to an event, currently scheduled for mid-March 2022, where they will have the chance to present their business model to a panel of industry experts and receive feedback.

The winners will receive the opportunity to participate in a two-week bootcamp in Oslo and/or Gothenburg and a three-month tailored accelerator program.

