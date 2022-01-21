Recent years have seen increasing efforts worldwide to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions toward the realization of a carbon-neutral society, with the goal of achieving net-zero GHG emissions by 2050. Policies are being created to reduce the use of fossil fuels to achieve this goal. For example, the European Commission recently announced its intention to ban the sale of new cars with gasoline and diesel-powered engines by 2035.

At the same time, hydrogen is attracting worldwide attention as a clean energy source that can replace fossil fuels. Yanmar has developed a maritime fuel cell technology that uses hydrogen to produce electricity toward the realization of a carbon-neutral society. Read the story here.

