World’s First Live 3D Subsea Streaming Technology

Subsea technology company Rovco has launched SubSLAM Live, a 3D streaming technology that allows clients to video and live stream 3D underwater point clouds to any device in the world.

The stereo-camera technology system sends images and 3D models of assets from the seabed to a computer browser in any location globally. This offers customers instantaneous access to information as an inspection or construction activity is taking place.

The Bristol-headquartered firm trialed the technology earlier this year with an oil and gas major at a renewable wind farm, and more recently in 0.5 m of visibility at an ex-naval dockyard owned by Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult.

Learn more at www.rovco.com.

Like this: Like Loading...