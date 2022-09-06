The World Ocean Tech and Innovation Summit will take place October 4 to 5 in Halifax, Canada. The theme is: “Powering the next phase in blue growth.” The event will feature more than 25 sessions, more than 40 speakers and more than 200 attendees.

Topics to be covered include:

Climate change and the ocean

Innovation in the blue economy

The role of ocean investment in fighting climate change

Talent in the blue economy

The future fleet—steering innovation in shipping The event will focus on innovation and investment and will attract key decision makers in technology and investing. A range of startups and companies backed by tech giants will demonstrate innovation to solve the ocean economy’s most pressing issues through presentations and moderator-led discussions, and case-study sessions will feature proven solutions. Learn more here.

