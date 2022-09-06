World Ocean Tech and Innovation Summit Oct 4-5
The World Ocean Tech and Innovation Summit will take place October 4 to 5 in Halifax, Canada. The theme is: “Powering the next phase in blue growth.” The event will feature more than 25 sessions, more than 40 speakers and more than 200 attendees.
Topics to be covered include:
- Climate change and the ocean
- Innovation in the blue economy
- The role of ocean investment in fighting climate change
- Talent in the blue economy
- The future fleet—steering innovation in shipping
The event will focus on innovation and investment and will attract key decision makers in technology and investing. A range of startups and companies backed by tech giants will demonstrate innovation to solve the ocean economy’s most pressing issues through presentations and moderator-led discussions, and case-study sessions will feature proven solutions.