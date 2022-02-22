Woolpert has acquired eTrac Inc., a vessel-based hydrographic survey and marine technology firm that conducts custom and integrated marine services for projects across the U.S. and its territories. These services include collecting and processing hydrographic survey and bathymetric mapping data for coastal mapping, navigation safety and nautical charting; high-resolution multibeam sonar data for shipping channel dredging and pipeline inspections; underwater imagery and aerial LiDAR data for change analysis; and vessel positioning and monitoring.

eTrac is headquartered in San Rafael, California, and has offices in La Porte, Texas; Port Orchard, Washington; and Wasilla, Alaska. eTrac will become part of Woolpert’s geospatial sector and will expand to serve clients throughout the U.S. and around the world.

Learn more here.

Like this: Like Loading...