Aleksandra Tomaszek, COO and co-founder of Aberdeen-based 1CSI, has won the inaugural Society for Underwater Technology (SUT) Gwyn Griffiths Underwater Robotics Award 2021.

“Aleksandra’s achievements, drive and business acumen make her a most worthy winner,” said Gwyn Griffiths, MBE, a past president of SUT. “What stands out is her strong background in offshore project engineering and management, coupled with a mind tuned to the sometimes elusive combination of technology and business innovation.

“Those personal attributes led her to the design, development and introduction of the revolutionary TIAMAT ROV-mounted ultrasonic testing tool to meet client needs, with a vision to change the face of subsea ultrasonic inspection. A truly inspirational winner!”

Nominations for the 2022 Gwyn Griffiths Underwater Robotics Award are now sought.

See full details at: www.sut.org/gwyn-griffiths- underwater-robotics-award- ggura/.

The award recognizes people in the early to mid-stages of their career (and under 40 years old) who have made outstanding contributions to their field in underwater robotics. The award may be for industry/commercial, research and/or creative activity in underwater robotics. The winner receives £500, a certificate and an engraved award.

