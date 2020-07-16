The four-episode series about the installation of the WindFloat Atlantic project is available online.

The series features the three partner companies:

· In charge of the project management, procurement and engineering of the installation at sea, Bourbon Subsea Services also provides all the marine assets and necessary personnel for the offshore operations for the three turbines.

· Vryhof is responsible for delivering the full mooring package, including controlling the supply chain and interfacing with certification authorities.

· In addition to providing its patented WindFloat technology solution, Principle Power is responsible for the full engineering and certification of the platform. It actively supports fabrication, installation and commissioning of the three units and is responsible for operations and maintenance of the wind farm.

The WindFloat Atlantic project marks an important milestone for the industry as the first semisubmersible floating wind farm in the world. The wind farm, located 20 km off the coast of Viana do Castelo in Portugal, is composed of three wind turbines with a total of 25-MW capacity, able to generate enough energy to supply the equivalent of 60,000 users each year. WindFloat Atlantic is the first floating wind farm in continental Europe. The project is led by the WindPlus consortium, comprising EDP Renewables (54.4 percent), Engie (25 percent), Repsol (19.4 percent) and Principle Power (1.2 percent).

Like this: Like Loading...