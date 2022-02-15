WHOI Co-Produces Award- Winning Program

Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution has been awarded an Emmy as a co-producer, along with South Florida PBS (WPBT & WXEL) for Changing Seas: “Alvin: Pioneer of the Deep.” The 2021 Suncoast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Emmy Awards announced the honor in December, for the category “Environment/Science – Long Form Content.”

A collaborative team from WHOI worked with PBS to film interviews with Alvin researchers and engineers last fall. Decades of Alvin archives were meticulously reviewed to help visually tell the story of how Alvin pioneered and changed the way researchers study deep ocean science. WHOI’s Digital Assets and Research Communications teams led the effort to identify and credit the right footage to support the story.

Changing Seas: “Alvin: Pioneer of the Deep” highlights the success and evolution of deepsea submersible Alvin – which has brought researchers and explorers to extraordinary places for more than fifty years. Now, Alvin is under ongoing upgrades to continue its revolutionary scientific work, with a goal of reaching more than 98% of the ocean.

How has the research conducted with the Alvin submersible impacted our understanding of the oceans? And what can Alvin’s incredible history of discovery, inspiration, and daring tell us about life on Earth and beyond? This episode dives deep into all of this, and beyond.

The Suncoast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is the standard-bearer for excellence in the television industry and the gatekeeper of the prestigious regional EMMY® Awards in the Suncoast Region. The Suncoast Chapter represents the best and brightest television and media professionals from all disciplines of the industry and from all the Suncoast region’s television markets.

