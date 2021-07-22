Welsh Offshore Wind Farm to Conduct Hydrographic Survey

An uncrewed surface vessel (USV) is set to begin a hydrographic survey at the operational Gwynt y Môr offshore wind project located off the North Wales Coast.

The USV will be performing the hydrographic survey of the export routes for up to 7 days from July 26 until August 2, subject to weather conditions.

The vehicle will be mobilized from Rhyl Harbour, Denbighshire, where it will transit to and from the area of operation.

A support RIB Maverick will escort the USV throughout the operations from the harbor entrance and will then continue transiting towards the survey site until the area is safe and clear of hazards.

Located some 15 kilometers off the North Coast of Wales, Gwynt y Môr comprises 160 3.6-MW Siemens turbines and two offshore substations.

The 576-MW offshore wind farm, owned by RWE, Stadtwerke München, and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA), was put into operation in 2015.

