The World Ocean Council has partnered with the $100 million XPRIZE Carbon Removal team on a webinar for ocean entrepreneurs.

Funded by the Musk Foundation, the XPRIZE Carbon Removal Prize is a global competition aimed at fighting climate change and rebalancing Earth’s carbon cycle.

The XPRIZE WOC Webinar on Ocean CO2 Removal will brief participants on the XPRIZE and how ocean CO2 removal ideas can compete.

This 90-minute webinar will take place October 13 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CET.

Register at: http://bit.ly/XPRIZEWOC.

