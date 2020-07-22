Webinar Today: The Governance Challenge of Deep Seabed Mineral Mining

The webinar “Washington Round Table on Public Policy: The Governance Challenge of Deep Seabed Mineral Mining” will take place July 22 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. EST.

Conn Nugent, senior fellow at the Ocean Foundation and former program director of the Pew Charitable Trusts’ Seabed Mining Project, will discuss recent developments in the governance of deep seabed mineral mining.



The International Seabed Authority (ISA), the international organization established by the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) to control mining activities in international waters, is in the process of drafting the rules that will govern deep seabed mineral mining. The resulting set of rules will have a large influence on the environmental impacts and economic conditions of seabed mining.



Nugent will speak about current and emerging issues related to the ISA’s rule-making process, including recent increased interest from national governments and some of the roadblocks to finishing the negotiations. He will also discuss the scientific research being used to inform the rule-making process, and the importance of keeping that research free of conflicts of interest.



