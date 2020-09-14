On Wednesday, September 23, from 2 to 3 p.m. EDT, there will be a webinar on the marine applications of unmanned aerial systems (UAS). Topics to be covered will include weather forecasting, entrepreneurship and conservation.

The webinar is brought to you by the National Center for Autonomous Technologies (NCAT) and the MTS Monterey and Great Lakes Sections.

The goals of this webinar are to:

1. Increase awareness and highlight the use of UAS in the marine space.

2. Contribute to the community’s professional development.

3. Introduce NCAT to the MTS community.

Register here.

Like this: Like Loading...