Webinar Aug. 17: OceanAlpha Unmanned Survey Solutions
OceanAlpha will host a webinar August 17 from 7:00 to 8:00 UTC featuring a demonstration of its unmanned marine survey solutions. The webinar is designed to provide valuable insights into how you can enhance your multi-mission survey endeavors.
Webinar highlights:
- A comprehensive overview of the OceanAlpha Marine Survey USV L25
- Introducing the specialized design of the L25 USV optimized for survey operation
- Recommended solutions for typical payloads
- Application experiences sharing
- Live demonstration: L25 equipped with mounted MBES and towed side scan sonar