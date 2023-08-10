Webinar Aug. 17: OceanAlpha Unmanned Survey Solutions

OceanAlpha will host a webinar August 17 from 7:00 to 8:00 UTC featuring a demonstration of its unmanned marine survey solutions. The webinar is designed to provide valuable insights into how you can enhance your multi-mission survey endeavors.

Webinar highlights:

  • A comprehensive overview of the OceanAlpha Marine Survey USV L25
  • Introducing the specialized design of the L25 USV optimized for survey operation
  • Recommended solutions for typical payloads
  • Application experiences sharing
  • Live demonstration: L25 equipped with mounted MBES and towed side scan sonar

The live YouTube link for the webinar is here.

