A webinar on NOAA Custom Chart version 2.0 will be held April 19 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. EST.

NOAA Custom Chart is a web-based application that can be used to generate a customized paper nautical chart. The custom charts are created directly from the latest official data available within NOAA’s electronic navigational charts (NOAA ENC). The application outputs a geospatially referenced portable document format (PDF) file, which may then be printed and used to augment navigation using actual NOAA ENCs.

The webinar will describe the use of the new version of NOAA Custom Chart and include a walkthrough of creating a custom chart.

The webinar is limited to 500 people, and you must register at: https://register.gotowebinar. com/register/ 4246039458230089050.

