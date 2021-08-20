After nine years of service as Webb Institute’s president, R. Keith Michel plans to retire, effective June 30, 2022.

Founded in 1889 by New York-based shipbuilder William H. Webb, Webb Institute is a top-ranked undergraduate institution specializing in naval architecture and marine engineering. Webb is the only full-tuition scholarship, private undergraduate program of its kind in the United States, with a maximum of 28 students accepted into the program each year.

Michel will leave a lasting influence on Webb, with major milestone accomplishments including a record-breaking $51.6 million in gifts and pledges; the design and construction of the state-of-the-art Couch Academic Center; and the expansion of the scholarship program to meet all demonstrated financial needs of incoming students, to name a few. Throughout Michel’s tenure, Webb has continued to maintain its academic rigor, high graduation rates and improved retention rates. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Michel has continued to ensure the safety of students and employees, as well as ensuring financial sustainability for Webb.

The search for the seventeenth president of Webb has been launched.

