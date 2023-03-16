Meteorological data with higher accuracy are necessary to meet stringent criteria for determining the feasibility of offshore wind power facilities. Weathernews has developed ANEMOI, a new service for offshore wind power businesses and construction companies designed to provide wind and wave forecasts, as well as information on meteorological risks, such as lightning strikes and typhoons.

With the aid of this service, wave, wind and other offshore forecasts can be provided using the highest resolution 1-km mesh available in the industry. Furthermore, forecasting accuracy can be enhanced by reflecting the data from observation devices that businesses install around their power plants. Businesses will be able to use wind and wave forecasts up to 14 days ahead to formulate work plans and determine the ability to work on a specific day.

