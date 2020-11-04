<p>Your web browser does not support iframes, which means that the video Top Five Reasons Why You Need a Teledyne RD Instruments Wayfinder Doppler Velocity Log cannot play.</p>

Weighing in at just .5 kg in water, the Wayfinder DVL is about to change everything. Historically, the awesome navigational power of DVLs has been reserved for larger vehicles and larger budgets. Now, with Teledyne RDI’s Wayfinder, this right-sized and right-priced technology offers the next generation of micro ROV and AUV manufacturers, users, and hobbyists the many clear advantages and significantly increased capability that only a DVL can provide.

Wayfinder delivers…

Pocket-sized packaging

Precise performance

Affordable price

Proven reliability

Ease of integration & operation



So what can a Wayfinder DVL do for you?

Reduce Costs

Track your position without the added expense and complexity of a Ultra Shor​t Baseline (USBL) system

Know your vehicle altitude without the cost and added payload of an altimeter

Improve Productivity

Navigate safely, even in turbid and deep water

Find and retrieve deployed objects more efficiently

Create Better Maps and Visuals

Support flexible mission objectives from subsea cameras and videography to seabed mapping

Record locations where images/photos were taken

Easily Integrate onto Your ROV

Save valuable time and money with our easy-to-install DVL and fully online documentation and support

Reduce Complexity When Piloting

Hover and station keep your ROV with confidence

Mark waypoints or sites for later return

Teledyne’s Shopify portal contains full product details, documentation, and integration support – as well as the ability to purchase online. Check it out today!

