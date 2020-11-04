WAYFINDER Doppler Velocity Log From Teledyne RDI
Weighing in at just .5 kg in water, the Wayfinder DVL is about to change everything. Historically, the awesome navigational power of DVLs has been reserved for larger vehicles and larger budgets. Now, with Teledyne RDI’s Wayfinder, this right-sized and right-priced technology offers the next generation of micro ROV and AUV manufacturers, users, and hobbyists the many clear advantages and significantly increased capability that only a DVL can provide.
Wayfinder delivers…
- Pocket-sized packaging
- Precise performance
- Affordable price
- Proven reliability
- Ease of integration & operation
So what can a Wayfinder DVL do for you?
Reduce Costs
- Track your position without the added expense and complexity of a Ultra Short Baseline (USBL) system
- Know your vehicle altitude without the cost and added payload of an altimeter
Improve Productivity
- Navigate safely, even in turbid and deep water
- Find and retrieve deployed objects more efficiently
Create Better Maps and Visuals
- Support flexible mission objectives from subsea cameras and videography to seabed mapping
- Record locations where images/photos were taken
Easily Integrate onto Your ROV
- Save valuable time and money with our easy-to-install DVL and fully online documentation and support
Reduce Complexity When Piloting
- Hover and station keep your ROV with confidence
- Mark waypoints or sites for later return
Teledyne’s Shopify portal contains full product details, documentation, and integration support – as well as the ability to purchase online. Check it out today!