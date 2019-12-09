Watch–Our Oceans: Our Future

The Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology (IMarEST) and ITN Productions Industry News have co-produced “Our Oceans: Our Future” to draw attention to the challenges facing the ocean and showcases stories of science, innovation and sustainability that are transforming the marine sector.

The one-hour news and current affairs-style program investigates the latest global developments in sustainable marine science. Presented by national newsreader Natasha Kaplinsky, OBE, “Our Oceans: Our Future” explores how scientists are protecting our oceans; how the industry is engineering more efficient ships; the new technology shaping the future of shipping and renewable energy; how oceanographic data are expanding our knowledge of the oceans; and how world-class maritime education is training the next generation of marine professionals.

View the program at www.imarest.org/ouroceans.

