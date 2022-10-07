Voyis Imaging Inc. has released the latest model in the Insight laser scanner family, the new Insight Nano. It has a compact and robust design capable of generating high-resolution 3D modeling in the most difficult-to-reach places, whether the target is on the ocean floor or in a municipal water pipeline.

The Insight Nano provides operators with a complete visual understanding with dimensional accuracy for confident decision making. Its compact 3D laser scanning requires no auxiliary sensors and is capable of continuous high-speed 360° scanning. This robust sensor integrates seamlessly with ROVs and crawlers, enabling its use in areas humans would otherwise be unable to reach.

Learn more here.

