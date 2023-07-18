VideoRay has welcomed U.S. Navy veteran Mario Pais as program manager, responsible for leading and managing a multidisciplinary team to exceed customer expectations on cost, performance and scheduling. He also manages the production, services tasks and delivery orders on all VideoRay programs, including the U.S. Navy’s Maritime Expeditionary Standoff Response (MESR) MK 20 Program of Record and related R&D efforts.

Pais retired from the U.S. Navy after serving 21 years supporting Navy explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) operations, specifically in mine countermeasures (MCM), as a marine mammal systems operator and unmanned maritime systems (UMS) operator. During his service, he initiated new programs and units of action for the Navy’s UMS program and was a pioneer in EOD expeditionary MCM (ExMCM) company development. In addition, Pais created the pipeline for advanced skills team training for all Navy EOD UMS personnel in preparation for real-world operations.

