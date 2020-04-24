Video: Impacts of Biofouling
The World Ocean Council (WOC), the lead GloFouling project partner for engaging the wider ocean business and investment community, invites interested parties to view the animation produced by the GEF-UNDP-IMO/WOC GloFouling Partnerships on tackling biofouling, invasive species and CO2 emissions worldwide.
This animation is designed to raise awareness about two main issues: invasive aquatic species introduced through biofouling, and biofouling increasing the resistance of ships, which has a direct impact on higher fuel consumption and increased greenhouse gas emission.