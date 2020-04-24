The World Ocean Council (WOC), the lead GloFouling project partner for engaging the wider ocean business and investment community, invites interested parties to view the animation produced by the GEF-UNDP-IMO/WOC GloFouling Partnerships on tackling biofouling, invasive species and CO2 emissions worldwide.

This animation is designed to raise awareness about two main issues: invasive aquatic species introduced through biofouling, and biofouling increasing the resistance of ships, which has a direct impact on higher fuel consumption and increased greenhouse gas emission.

Click here to watch the animation.

