Ballast water treatment (BWT) specialist Optimarin has released a film aiming to create greater public awareness of the issues of ballast water, invasive species and the role of the shipping industry in combatting this major environmental threat. The five-minute “Global Thought Leader” video is set to broadcast on CBS News and will be available to share across social media platforms.

You can watch the video here.

Untreated ballast water is a major driver in the spread of invasive species from one marine ecosystem to another. These invasive species can thrive in their new environments, devastating ecosystems, damaging infrastructure and ruining livelihoods. Around 7,000 marine species are carried every single day in ballast water tanks, with about 10 billion tons of ballast water transported globally.

