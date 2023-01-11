Vesconite Bearings has supplied marine bearings to a vessel that has historically transported launcher components, including communications satellites, for various heavy-lift space launch vehicles.

When the MN Colibri charter ship was undergoing planned inspection, it was found that the upper and lower flap bearings needed to be replaced on the flap-type rudders. Vesconite was then approached by a company that focuses on rudder newbuilds and servicing to supply the bushing.

Vesconite Bearings had the right size bushing material in stock at its Netherlands warehouse and

was able to quickly deliver the stock to Hamburg, Germany, for further machining and installation.

The repairs, which were necessary for the MN Colibri to continue its work as a charter vessel,

allowed it to subsequently deliver the Eutelsat Konnect VHTS to Pariacabo Harbour in French

Guiana.

A truck with the Eutelsat then left the MN Colibri destined for the Kourou-based Guiana Space

Centre, the main spaceport of France and the European Space Agency.

Eutelsat Konnect VHTS has since been successfully launched by an Ariane rocket and will deliver

high-speed broadband and mobile connectivity throughout Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

Learn more here.

