ABS has granted approval in principle (AiP) to Value Maritime (VM) for its carbon capture system (CCS) on board seagoing vessels. The Filtree system, a prefabricated gas cleaning system that filters

sulphur and 99 percent of particulate matter, includes a carbon capture module that captures the CO2 on board in a battery container.

Value Maritime’s CCS technology allows vessels to capture up to 40 percent of CO2 emissions, with the potential of exceeding 90 percent in the future. The Filtree system has already been installed on over 20 vessels from the existing fleet. The Filtree system is set to be installed on the newbuild container vessels of Nordic that are operated by BG Freight Line that will additionally feature the modular CCS system. This innovative technology captures CO2 from exhaust emissions and uses it to charge a CO2 battery, where it is stored and transported to shore. On shore, the CO2 is discharged for use, for example, in the agricultural industry, after which the battery is returned to the vessel to be recharged, thus representing a 100 percent circular solution.

