Valeport has launched three new marine sensing and monitoring instruments.

The new Bathy2 is an enhanced, robust integrated instrument to provide reliable and accurate, density-corrected depth data up to 6,000 m.

The new miniIPS2 and uvSVX feature unique interchangeable pressure heads to benefit users who work at different depths.

The new SWiFT CTD and SWiFT CTDplus are designed for a seamless workflow and deliver improved accuracy and versatility to those requiring CTD measurements.

