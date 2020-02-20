The U.S. Coast Guard Foundation, a nonprofit organization committed to the education and well-being of all Coast Guard members and their families, is accepting applications from February 1 through March 15.

Children of Coast Guard members may apply for annual scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 to fund undergraduate education. Scholarships are available to children of Coast Guard members who are active duty, active duty reserve and retired.



Learn more at www. coastguardfoundation.org/ scholarships and coastguardfoundation.org/ apply.

Like this: Like Loading...