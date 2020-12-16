The U.S. Navy plans to decommission the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6).

An explosion and fire on board the vessel left around 60 people injured. There were no fatalities reported. The ship sustained extensive damages due to the incident.

The Navy calculated that the cost of the restoration of the vessel would be more than $3 billion and would be completed in more than five to seven years.

Additionally, the rebuilding of the ship for other uses would incur a cost of over $1 billion, which is comparable to a hospital ship, submarine tender or command-and-control newbuild.

In August, US Naval investigators launched a probe into a sailor in relation to the fire that occurred on the USS Bonhomme Richard and are suspecting arson as the cause.

