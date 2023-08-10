The U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) is collaborating with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to assess industry capabilities and ultimately advance current practices for the beneficial uses of dredged material using commercial solutions.

ERDCWERX invites pre-proposal submissions that introduce new techniques and technologies for dredging and sediment placement. Desired capabilities will:

Optimize the engineering properties of directly placed sediment by sorting sand from fines during dredging or placement process.

Efficiently place sediment over larger areas while attaining more accurate target elevations.

Reduce containment costs and construction-related damage to placement areas.

Submissions close August 24, 2023.

Learn more here.

