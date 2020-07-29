Global ship tracking data from exactEarth Ltd. is now offered on the UP42 developer platform and marketplace for Earth observation data and analytics. The exactEarth partnership enables UP42 users to build powerful maritime applications incorporating near-real-time and historical vessel automatic identification system (AIS) track and position information.

UP42 gives users direct access to extensive Earth observation data sets and advanced processing algorithms–along with cloud computing power–to create their own geospatial solutions easily and inexpensively. Users purchase just the data needed to cover their area of interest and then leverage scalable processing capabilities to analyze the data sets without investment in their own computing infrastructure.

UP42 users will integrate exactEarth data with other data sources, like satellite and weather, to create entirely new maritime solutions ranging from ship detection and identification to port monitoring to vessel route optimization and more.

UP42 users may currently apply more than 50 geospatial analytics processes, including machine learning algorithms, to automatically find features, count objects, detect change, uncover patterns, classify land use, and derive vegetative indices from the data sets.

For more information on the exactEarth partnership, visit: https://up42.com/goingup/ais-data.

Like this: Like Loading...