Sercel’s MATS LT is a cost-effective micro-modem dedicated for underwater acoustic communication and positioning. Its small size, weight and reduced power consumption make MATS LT an ideal solution for compact AUVs.

Highly efficient, the micro underwater acoustic modem allows a communication range up to 3,500 m.

MATS LT is available in two versions: either cased (water-resistance up to 500 m) or uncased, ready for integration in your own solution.

More information is available here: https://ressources.sercel.com/en-gb/specs/matslt.

