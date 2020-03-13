After intense R&D investment, underwater acoustics specialist RTSYS has released the long-lasting and cost-effective SYLENCE-LP acoustic recorders.

Two recorders were developed: a smaller one named SYLENCE-LP 220 (22 cm high, 35 days of autonomy), with one fixed hydrophone; and a longer one named SYLENCE-LP 440 (44 cm high, up to 180 days of nonstop recording), with one fixed or loose hydrophone.

These recorders feature large bandwidth (up to 256 kHz) and memory (2 Tb on four nano SD cards).

SYLENCE-LP recorders will help offshore engineers and scientists reliably monitor underwater life up to 250-m depth.

Learn more at https://rtsys.eu/en.

