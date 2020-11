On October 15, 2020, the Marine Management Organisation (MMO) launched the latest annual monitoring surveys for the South Marine Plans, as well as the baseline monitoring surveys for the North East, North West, South East and South West Draft Marine Plans, providing an opportunity for stakeholders to give feedback on Marine Plan application and effectiveness.

The Monitoring Surveys are open until Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

South Marine Plans Monitoring survey: https://defragroup.eu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_2hHLX8F2syvXq2V

Draft North East Marine Plans Baseline Monitoring survey: https://defragroup.eu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_4PKez8AaiUTmsSN

Draft North West Marine Plans Baseline Monitoring survey: https://defragroup.eu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_afnSsUo6Jn65A7r

Draft South East Marine Plans Baseline Monitoring survey: https://defragroup.eu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6kURXPjSNIDY1Yp

Draft South West Marine Plans Baseline Monitoring survey: https://defragroup.eu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8kb0DIvTHA0SwyF

