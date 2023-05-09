Undersea Defence Technology (UDT) begins today in Rostock, Germany, and runs through May 11. The largest global event dedicated to the undersea defense industry, UDT is a multi-faceted conference and exhibition that brings together the best expertise this domain has to offer. UDT 2023 provides an invaluable platform to come together, learn, expand networks and explore business opportunities.

Recent events show there are new challenges and threats that defense must face in the undersea domain, and success relies, in part, on bringing together the entirety of the underwater defense community to learn and develop new methods of operation. To this end, UDT brings together researchers, military end-users and professionals spanning the entire supply chain to evaluate developing solutions in one of the harshest environments known to man.

The three-day conference will give attendees, including governments, insight into the progress that has been made across the underwater domain, such as newly enhanced and improved technologies, new programs, and new equipment, many of which will be on display on the show floor, where exhibitors will feature a range of cutting-edge technologies.

Examples of New Tech Displays

Nautel Sonar will showcase its HMS sonar amplifiers and Tonpilz transducers, as well as its HMS transmission chain subsystems, comprising all components from amplifier to transducer array, designed for frigates and corvettes.

Image Soft will present is latest underwater surveillance product, the 3Generation UNWAS system alongside its existing underwater surveillance and maritime navigational simulators. A comprehensive underwater surveillance product based on passive hydrophone sensors and highly advanced software to detect, track, and target any underwater threat, 3Generation UNWAS is designed for undersea pipeline and cable protection, as well as wide area coastal surveillance and harbor protection.

Launched at UDT 2022 to offer a subsea sensing capability to the defense market, Forcys returns to the 2023 event with its solutions from leading technology partners Chelsea Technologies, EIVA, Sonardyne, Voyis and Wavefront. Its solutions include Sentinel, the world’s most deployed intruder detection sonar to protect harbors, ports and ships; IT 6, a secure remote initiation transponder to wirelessly detonate charges underwater for explosive ordnance disposal and mine neutralization; and DiveTrack, a wireless tracking and monitoring tool to manage diving operations of up to eight divers.

Also exhibiting is Anschütz, with a range of systems and solutions that take submarine control, automation and navigation to the next level, offering a multitude of benefits to its customers. It provides both highly customizable and off-the-shelf submarine solutions for newbuild and retrofit projects, and wide ranging and efficient after-sales services.

