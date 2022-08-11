UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography has announced that Glosten has been selected as the naval architect for the university’s new California coastal research vessel.

The new vessel will feature a first-of-its-kind hydrogen-hybrid propulsion system, and Glosten will provide the engineering and design skills to bring this innovative vessel with zero-emission capabilities to life. When complete, the vessel will serve as a platform for UC-system education and research dedicated to understanding the California coast and climate change impacts to the coastal ecosystem.

More details on the selection of the naval architect and specifications for the vessel can be found at: https://scripps.ucsd.edu/ news/naval-architect-selected- uc-san-diegos-new-california- coastal-hybrid-hydrogen- research-vessel.

