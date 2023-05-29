TrueOcean’s innovative cloud-based Marine Data Platform (MDP) for optimizing offshore wind project development and operations globally has been upgraded to include Spire Global’s metocean data forecasts natively, enabling marine survey, energy company, and offshore contractor end-users to improve quality control of data from diverse marine sensors, such as multibeam echosounders and sub-bottom profilers.

The seamless integration of highly accurate wind, wave and environmental data from Spire Global augments the TrueOcean MDP’s powerful sensor data management capabilities, which are designed to optimize technical workflows in geoinformatics, geotechnics and hydrography, using a single integrated platform built specifically for the offshore wind sector.

Spire Global’s weather forecast already assists surveying and offshore construction contractors, as well as operation and maintenance companies, in planning and preparing for work at sea. The recorded metocean data, in turn, help asset owners, including utilities and cable network operators, in verifying their processes and improving quality when working with survey data.

