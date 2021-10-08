Trelleborg’s marine and infrastructure operation has been awarded the contract to supply its tunnel seals to Femern Link Contractors (FLC) for the construction of the 18-km-long Fehmarnbelt tunnel. Connecting Rødbyhavn in Denmark and Puttgarden in Germany, once completed, it will be the world’s longest immersed tunnel.

Constructed from 79 large tunnel elements, each 217 m long, and 10 special elements, the Fehmarnbelt immersed tunnel will comprise a four-lane motorway and two electrified rail tracks. Sealed by Trelleborg’s Gina gaskets, Omega seals, Waterstop seals and clamping systems, component supply will begin in 2022 and final deliveries scheduled for end of 2026.

The Fehmarnbelt tunnel is an important part of the European transport network, bringing Scandinavia and Central Europe closer together via the so-called North-South corridor. When complete, the tunnel will enable motorists to travel from Rødbyhavn and Puttgarden in just 10 min. and train passengers in as little as 7 min., both saving around an hour each way when compared to the current ferry crossing.

