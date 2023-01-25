TOPODRONE, a Swiss-based designer and manufacturer of high-precision surveying equipment, has synchronized airborne photogrammetry and LiDAR and bathymetric surveying methods to study a floating solar farm at the request of Israeli drone service provider ERELIS.

This work was done for a pilot project of reservoir surveying with a UAV for ETZ HADEKEL Ltd. in northern Israel. The surface of the reservoir is covered by solar panels, which made it difficult to carry out work using standard methods of surveying from a boat.

The collected LiDAR and bathymetry data were processed by TOPODRONE post-processing software. As a result, a georeferenced orthophoto map, a 3D model of the relief and objects, a

3D model of the bottom of the reservoir, contour lines and isobaths were generated. Such 3D models can be used for high-precision assessment of sediment volumes, general monitoring of reservoir banks and visual monitoring.

In addition, surveying with a TOPODRONE AQUAMAPPER made it possible to estimate sludge deposits of the reservoir.

