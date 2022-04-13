Pioneer Consulting, a submarine fiber-optic telecommunications consulting and project management company, has been awarded a comprehensive technical and strategic consulting contract by CSquared to deploy the Togo Branch of Google’s Equiano Cable.

CSquared and the Société d’Infrastructures Numériques (SIN), a Togolese state-owned telecommunications asset company, recently formed the CSquared Woezon joint venture to deliver enhanced digital infrastructure and connectivity to the Togolese community.

The project enabled CSquared Woezon to land the Equiano cable in March by building a branch into Togo offering up to 1 terabit per second of capacity between Portugal and South Africa.

Pioneer Consulting has been providing general subsea consulting services to CSquared Woezon, initially focusing on the design, procurement and implementation of the cable landing station and the system’s transmission equipment. Pioneer Consulting is also assisting CSquared Woezon with the development of the necessary land-based infrastructure required to land Google’s Equiano cable, such as the beach manhole, the outside plant and backhaul to Lomé. Having worked on recent projects with other West African countries, Pioneer Consulting brings regional insights and decades of experience implementing all phases of submarine cable projects.

Expected to be completed in 2022, this new branch off of Google’s Equiano cable is the latest and most advanced subsea fiber-optic cable to connect to Togo and brings with it connectivity diversity that will help achieve the Togo Digital 2025 Strategy.

