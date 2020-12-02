A special, live, virtual event featuring Mote’s “Savage Ancient Seas” exhibit will take place Wednesday, December 2, at 5:30 p.m. EST as we kick off the holiday season.

This is one of your last chances to visit “Savage Ancient Seas” with Mote’s fossil fanatic, Ross Johnston. Join Johnston on a journey through the shallow inland sea that cuts North America in half at the end of the age of the dinosaurs, when Tyrannosaurus rex dominated the landscape and giant fishes, mosasaurs, sharks and marine reptiles played and hunted below the waves.

Register here.

Learn more about the exhibit here.

