TMA BlueTech has again partnered with the International Trade Administration (ITA), part of the U.S. Department of Commerce, to organize and underwrite the U.S. Maritime Technology Export Initiative (USMTEI) to promote U.S. blue tech exports through selected trade shows and trade missions. With partial funding from the Market Development Coordinator Program (MDCP), the USMTEI is a four-year export initiative (2023 to 2027) focused on global markets, with an emphasis on European and Asian markets, and helps offset the costs for U.S. companies to exhibit at key industry trade shows.

If your company is chosen, not only will you get an exhibition spot at a dramatically reduced cost at the Sea Japan trade show, but you will get the opportunity to actively work with the International Trade Administration to leverage its network to find trusted customers and partners in the Japanese market.

