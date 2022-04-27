A new video highlighting how improved technology can be used to help the global shipping industry meet its ocean sustainability targets has been produced by Canada’s Thordon Bearings.

The short video aims to encourage the shipping industry to adopt “New Technologies for Greener Shipping”–the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) World Maritime theme for 2022–as a way of addressing wide-reaching concerns over the sector’s environmental footprint.

Focusing on UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 14 – Life Below Water and eliminating ship source pollution, one of 17 UN SDGs, the short video makes a case for why “there is no place for the oil-lubricated propeller shaft in the 21st century.”

To view the short, animated video, visit: www.youtube.com/watch? v=Ghg_ZvFJ2Tk.

Like this: Like Loading...