Leading fleet management software provider Tero Marine has extended its e-procurement solution to mobile devices to optimize the supply chain for people on the move.

The versatile app automatically alerts users’ mobile devices when a PO requires their approval, within preset rules.

These rules are configured in TM Master’s approval matrix and can be based on a variety of parameters including: order type, account group, cost code and vessel.

“The new app improves the e-procurement work-flow as decision-makers can approve purchase orders on the move, ensuring that supply chains are not hindered by POs stacking up in the pipeline awaiting authorization,” said Rune Lyngaas, Tero Marine’s CEO.

“The app strengthens Tero Marine’s TM Procurement solution, which is a fully integrated part of the fleet management software system TM Master V2,” he added.

In an industry where autonomy and automation is emerging, the timing of the launch of this app is perfect. The new app is available now here.

