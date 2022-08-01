Teledyne RD Instruments (TRDI) has restructured its distribution network in China to improve service for local customers. TRDI has expanded its existing relationship with Xiamen Lawlink Development Co. Ltd., located in Xiamen, China. Xiamen Lawlink will now distribute TRDI’s full line of ADCPs for water resources applications. To

maximize its reach, it will continue to work with five existing regional representatives: Guangzhou Hestoon

Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., Yellow River Hydro Science Co. Ltd., Jiangsu NAIWCH Co. Ltd., Nanjing Hengshui

Technology Co. Ltd. and Wuhan Long Ya Technologies Co. Ltd.

TRDI has appointed Anda Strong as a new distributor for its marine measurement ADCP product line. Anda

Strong, located in Beijing, China, is a long-established distributor for TRDI’s sister company, Teledyne RESON, and

has over 10 years of experience with the sales and service of coastal, deepwater and vessel-mounted ADCPs.

The TRDI office in Shanghai will continue to support and work closely with Xiamen Lawlink, Anda Strong and the

regional distributors to maintain and grow the water resource and marine measurement markets in China.

Learn more here.

