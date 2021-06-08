Teledyne Marine to Host Virtual New Product Launch Week

Teledyne Marine is pleased to announce that they will host a week-long series of webinars dedicated to introducing the industry to the 13 new products and technology advancements that have been released over the past 15 months. Throughout the global pandemic, Teledyne Marine has continued to develop and innovate solutions to address a variety of marine challenges.

Teledyne Marine invites the industry to attend these free online sessions from June 21 – 25 to learn more about the advancement made within the organization’s imaging, instruments and vehicle technology verticals. Full details and online registration can be found at: https://go4.teledynemarine.com/Virtual-Launch-Week-2021.

Like this: Like Loading...