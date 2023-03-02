Teledyne FLIR’s new Ladybug6 360-degree camera is now in full production for applications that require high-accuracy imaging, such as high-definition mapping, road surveying and asset inspection. The Ladybug6 gives users precision trigger control and resolution in a field-proven format.



The camera is designed to capture 360-degree spherical images from moving platforms in all weather conditions. Its industrial-grade design produces 72-megapixel images, with pixel values that are spatially accurate within +/- 2 mm at 10-m distance.



For more information about Ladybug6 models, click here.

