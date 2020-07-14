Teledyne Marine announces the return of its annual photo contest. This year, in light of the challenges and continued uncertainty that many are facing, Teledyne has combined this popular contest with a corporate giving campaign. For each qualified photo contest entry, Teledyne Marine will donate funds to Save the Children, which is an organization working to ensure the health, safety and psychological well-being of children around the globe.

Mike Read, president of Teledyne Marine, explains “The global pandemic has been difficult for everyone, but has proven especially challenging for families and children in already under-served areas. Thus, this year, Teledyne Marine is pleased to combine our photo competition with a corporate giving campaign. This combination allows us to work in concert with our customers and Save the Children to help meet the critical needs of children around the world as we all navigate this difficult period.”

Teledyne Marine’s customers are invited to submit their favorite data or field photos showing any of Teledyne Marine’s products in action, and share it on social media. This year’s contest, which closes on August 31, 2020, includes prizes that will be awarded under nine unique categories. The grand prize winner will choose between a Bose Portable Home Speaker or Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700.

All are encouraged to visit the contest page to submit an image and/or vote for their favorites. Full details regarding the contest and corporate giving campaign can be found at: www.teledynemarine.com/contest.

Like this: Like Loading...