TDI-Brooks has conducted two projects with a Neptune 5000 (N5K) CPT System from Datem.

The first program was conducted in October for an offshore wind farm project. It involved the acquisition of approximately 90 PCPTs. The N5K CPT soundings for this project were acquired with a 5-cm2 cone and achieved up to 5-m penetration in mostly sand/gravel seafloor.

The second program was conducted in November for a pipeline design installation. For this program, over 60

N5K CPT soundings were acquired using both 5 and 10 cm2 cones. Most of these sites were 5-m pushes, but

others were up to 10-m pushes in a variety of sediment types from soft to sandy seafloor. This program also

included some CPT pore pressure dissipation tests at selected sites.

Both programs included vibracoring (VC) with a Feritech FT550 and box core (BC) acquisition to support the environmental evaluation of the seafloor along the routes.

One of the programs also involved seabed ROV and camera reconnaissance.

Following completion of these geotechnical campaigns, TDI-Brooks shipped the soil samples back to its certified soil testing laboratory in College Station, Texas, for the post-survey onshore testing and completion of factual testing reports.

The TDI-Brooks Neptune 5000 CPT System is a coiled rod system with a 35-kN push capability. The system is easily mobilized on one of TDI-Brooks’ U.S.-based research vessels. It has a maximum penetration of 20 m for investigating seabed conditions prior to seabed installations such as pipelines, power cables and underwater construction. The system has real-time control and data acquisition and built-in automatic safety cutouts for shallow geotechnical assessments. This tool is designed for thrusting 5 or 10 cm2 digital cones. The unit can thrust up to a maximum of 70 MPa and has a depth rating of 3,000 m. Field results comprise: penetration depth, cone resistance, sleeve friction, pore pressure and inclination from vertical 20 times per second.

