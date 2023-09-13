TDI-Brooks Completes Fourth Phase of Deepwater Project

TDI-Brooks has been successful in completing phase four of a deepwater geotechnical coring and CPT project for DenAr Ocean Engineering SA, using their research vessel, Proteus.

TDI-Brooks utilized their Jumbo Piston Cores (JPC) and CPT Stinger geotechnical tools and operators for the ongoing project off Turkey in the Black Sea.

The Proteus is outfitted with their complete geotechnical tool kit, including a suite of innovative geotechnical tools for soil sampling and CPT measurement. The Proteus also has a Kongsberg EM-710 (1×1) hull-mounted multibeam echosounder (MBES) for surveys in up to 8,200 feet water depth. This allows for the performance of surface geochemical ‘seep-hunting’ (SGE) and seabed heat flow surveys (HF).

The Proteus is Vanuatu registered, fully SOLAS compliant, and serves clients globally. The TDI-Brooks fleet is operated within a robust Safety Management System. All vessels are regularly vetted by client marine assurance groups and are a part of the OCIMF Offshore Vessel Inspection Database (OVID). Its field services are supplemented by high-quality analytical and geotechnical laboratories located in College Station, Texas.

