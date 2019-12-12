Thomas Teague has worked in the tugboat industry since 1974, when he was hired as a deckhand, and he now commands a tugboat in New York Harbor. Teague has assembled a collection of stories of his adventures on board: “Tales from a Tugboat Captain.”

The book tells how Teague got started in the tugboat industry and gives an inside look into what life is really like aboard a tugboat. There are funny stories with colorful characters, from Delaware to the Gulf of Mexico and back. Plus, tales about working in all types of weather and the dangers that tugboat crews face.

