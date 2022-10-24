The Society for Underwater Technology’s (SUT’s) Gwyn Griffiths Award for Underwater Robotics has been won by Rustom “Rusty” Jehangir, founder and CEO of Blue Robotics, an ocean technology company based in Torrance, California.

“We’re eight years into our journey, and I’m having more fun than ever!” said Jehangir. “I truly believe in our core mission of making affordable, capable components and systems to enable people to do more with marine robotics, and we’re going to keep doing that. We’ve learned a lot, and we can keep doing it better and better. The ocean is a big place, and there’s a lot of room to grow and a lot of opportunities.”

More information on what inspired his interest in subsea engineering, how he became involved in robotics, advice he would give to someone interested in a career in this field, and his advice on innovation and starting your own company is in the current issue of the “Big Blue World,” the global newsletter of SUT at: https://sut.org/members-big-blue-world.

Learn more about Blue Robotics at: https://bluerobotics.com.

